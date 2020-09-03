Menu
Kangaroos at Parraweena Park, Point Vernon.
Kangaroos at Parraweena Park, Point Vernon.
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Woman attacked by kangaroo as animals displaced

3rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
READERS react to residents being reminded to be aware of wildlife as more housing developments leave animals displaced.

It comes after a kangaroo attack recently left an elderly woman with deep lacerations to her arms and face.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“It was terrible what happened to that lady and would hate for it to happen again but I also feel sorry for those poor kangaroos, we’ve come in and pushed them out of their home.

Wish the council and the developers would think about these poor animals a little bit more, they’re a national icon after all.”

Kim Bradshaw

“People bemoan the loss of land. Then they bemoan how small modern house yards are. It’s like people don’t realise that bigger yards require more land which means more displacement.” Brian D Branch

“They are wild animals, it is breeding season, people just should be more vigilant and what do you expect? It was their home for many years before ours.”

Toni Ambrose

“Why does greed override our flora and fauna?”

Gail Watson

Fraser Coast Chronicle

