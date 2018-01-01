YOUR SAY: The worst drivers you've ever seen

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WE ASKED, you answered.



The Chronicle put it to its readers: What is the worst case of "I have no idea how to drive" you've ever seen?



Jason Miller said people who can't follow simple white arrows on the ground that tell them to drive certain directions were his particular bug bear.



Gus Warde agreed, said Pialba Woolworths was a classic example of that.



"Though even more puzzling is no one will stop and allow that person to get out of the way and therefore clear the obstruction created," he wrote.



"Every day I see drivers who are extremely poor drivers or just don't care.



"It's only a matter of time before someone runs down pedestrian the speed people drive around the car parks.



"Seems for some signs and road markings are deemed optional these days and for what - to save a few minutes of time, if that."



Josh Howell shared one of his recent experiences.



He said while at the overtaking lanes near Gunalda, one car staying in the right lane going 85km with cars backed up, forcing everyone to overtake on the left.



SJ Atkinson said all one needed to do was watch a roundabout and see who failed to give way.



Meanwhile, people were angered to hear that broken glass was found scattered around a Fraser Coast playground.



"It's got to the stage that even playgrounds need CCTV," Glenys Reid said.



"It's an idiot of the least intelligence who does this kind of cruel crime.



"If only they stopped and envisioned their own young friends, relatives or even a younger them suffering the consequences of their stupidity."

