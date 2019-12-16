Your ultimate guide to the holidays on the Fraser Coast

IN A SPIN: Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee members Barb Lewys-Davies, Maurie Tench, Ian and Jo-Anne Farrell and Ruth White get ready for this year’s Goods Wheel prize giveaway.

IN A SPIN: Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee members Barb Lewys-Davies, Maurie Tench, Ian and Jo-Anne Farrell and Ruth White get ready for this year’s Goods Wheel prize giveaway.

NOW UNTIL JANUARY 4:

Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel

THE annual Ambulance Goods Wheel started on December 14 and will run nightly from 7pm (except Christmas Day) until Saturday, January 4, at “The Stage” on Scarness foreshore.

For more than 65 years, the Goods Wheel has spun each Christmas, becoming an annual tradition for locals and holiday-makers alike.

Tickets are just 50 cents each. Winning ticket holders get to choose their own prize from the huge range on display. Prizes include: toys, kitchen and home wares, electrical items, camping, gardening, fishing and auto items, manchester, skateboards, scooters, pool toys and so much more.

Santa will visit the Ambulance Wheel on Christmas Eve, with sweet treats for the children. Proceeds support the Queensland Ambulance Service through the Local Ambulance Committee.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Art for children

FC ART Gallery and Academy is adding some special touches to your Christmas, with their Christmas art workshops for kids.

They have a number of fab projects, including making cards, wraps, ornaments and gifts for kids to get creative with over five fun sessions including Thursday, December 19, from 10–11.30am, Friday, December 20, from 2–3.30pm and Saturday, December 21, from 2–3.30pm.

The academy is located at 9/17 Liuzzi St, Pialba. Email ­frasercoastart@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21:

WetSide Light Show

THE WetSide Light Show is held every Saturday night during the holidays at 7pm. Why not make an evening of it and have dinner (fish and chips and Italian restaurant on site). This is a free, family-friendly event.

Kondari Hotel Family Christmas Party

SAVE December 21 for the hotel’s annual Christmas party, with loads for the kids to do, including face painting, art and crafts, plus heaps more, from 11am–2pm.

The hotel is located at 49-63 Elizabeth St, Scarness.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, TO SUNDAY, JANUARY 5:

The Hervey Bay Australian Psychic Expo

THE expo is returning to Kondari Resort, 49-63 Elizabeth St, Urangan, from Friday, December 27, until Sunday, January 5, from 9am–6pm daily.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE:

REVELLERS can expect an action-packed agenda filled with family fun activities and displays at Hervey Bay’s annual New Year’s Eve party on December 31 at Torquay’s Bill Fraser Park.

Dance the evening away with live entertainment from SeaNic Sounds from 4pm and he Dillon James Band headlining at 6pm.

Kicking off the festivities at 3.30pm is the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band. You can also join in on the free silent disco tour provided by Guru Dudu throughout the evening.

This year kids can enjoy plenty of free rides, including jumping castles, animal rides, a bungee run, an eco-friendly foam party and a fortress obstacle course.

A wide range of market stalls will display local products, including a glow truck by Torquay Progress Association.

To cap off all the family fun festivities, fireworks will be held at 8pm.

Light ‘Em Up Fireworks has teamed up with StageFX, donating fireworks worth $10,000 to Torquay Progress Association for its night of family fun.

The Rolling Stones Experience at Hervey Bay RSL

SEE in the new year at Hervey Bay RSL with the fantastic music of the Rolling Stones, the true legends of the rock genre. You will be out of your seat and on the dance floor all night.

Tickets are $30 members, $35 non-members. Doors open 7.30pm, show starts 8.30pm.

Bookings can be made online at www.herveybayrsl.com. au or at RSL reception.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25:

Hottest 100 party

THE last Saturday in January is set to be one of the biggest days of the year at The Junction in Torquay.

Come and celebrate the release of the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beers and the Triple J Hottest 100 with us. The crew will be serving their favourite tropical drinks and a range of the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beers all day long.

Dress in your favourite tropical/beach wear. The event will run from 11am–11pm.

ALL SCHOOL HOLIDAYS:

WetSide Water Park

WETSIDE in Hervey Bay is an awesome place to hang out during the school holidays for free. Located on the Esplanade, it provides the best of both worlds, with the beach only metres away.

The park is open every day in the school break except for Christmas Day. The park has four main areas – Totside for under fives, FlipSlide Boardrider, a tipping bucket, slides and hundreds of fountains and seating.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum boasts 21 historical buildings, is home to more than 12,000 items and often hosts interactive displays and demonstrations.

The museum will be open every day during the school holidays, except Christmas Day, Monday to Saturday from 1–4.30pm and Sundays, 10.30am–4pm.

The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness. Entry is adults $10, children 14 and under $3, children under school age free.

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Holiday Fun

THERE are some awesome events and activities on these school holidays.

The centre consists of the Hervey Bay Gallery and Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere under the one roof.

The Discovery Sphere is very popular with kids, who especially love the hands-on interactive challenges and activities. Children love having their photo taken alongside the magnificent 12m-high sculpture of Hervey Bay’s iconic whale, Nala.

The Cultural Centre is on Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Ice-Skating

WHETHER you just want to play for fun or you want to get serious and join a league to compete against others, then tenpin bowling is the game for you and Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is the place to be.

Ice skating: You can have all the fun of ice skating without getting cold or wet thanks to the synthetic ice-skating rink that’s part of Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Zone 3.

Prices are adults $17, teens $15, children $13 and toddlers $5. Each session runs for one hour and 45 minutes. The centre is open every day, from 9am to late. Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is located at 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Jump Park Hervey Bay

JUMP Park Hervey Bay is the premier indoor trampoline park on the Fraser Coast. Featuring multiple zones and Olympic trampolines, it won’t disappoint even the most hardcore. The jump park will be open daily over the school holidays from 9am–6pm.

Jump Park is located at 229 Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween. Phone 4191 4051 for prices.

Go fishing

EVERY day is a great day to go fishing on the Fraser Coast – and it’s free. Take your little anglers to fish off one of the small jetties along Hervey Bay’s Esplanade or walk out to the end of Urangan Pier, where anglers catch garfish, whiting, bream and flathead up to big fish such as trevally and blue fin tuna.

Walk Burrum Coast Park

NORTH of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area you will find Burrum Heads, home to Burrum Coast National Park. While you wouldn’t want to try all the walking trails at this park with children, several of the boardwalks are perfect for little feet and inquisitive minds.

Walk the Esplanade

HERVEY Bay is blessed with kilometres and kilometres of parkland, bike paths and sandy shores overlooking the still waters of the bay.

Rent bikes and take in the whole length of the 14km pathway from Urangan to Gatakers Bay or break it up into smaller sections and discover piers, views, parks and playgrounds along the way.

Visit Arkarra Lagoons

ARKARRA is an Aboriginal word meaning “a place of many ducks”. It’s a great spot to walk any of the signed tracks around the lagoon.

The area is home to birds, goannas, echidnas, wallabies, turtles, eels, fish and, of course, ducks. The restaurant has some lovely food and drinks available and plenty of seats under shady huts.

They are open Monday to Friday, 8.30am–3pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8am–4pm. Closed public holidays.

Arkarra Lagoons is situated at 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach. Entry is free, unless you have a bite to eat.

Visit Mary Poppins

IT WON’T take a spoonful of sugar to get your kids excited to do this. Visit the heritage-listed bank building where the author of Mary Poppins, P.L. Travers, was born in 1899.

Take a photo with the life-size statue of the original super nanny and have the kids bring a crayon and notebook to make rubbings of the 10 Mary Poppins characters that are etched on the brick plinths, located at the Town Hall Green. Check out the Maryborough City Hall and surrounds too.

Visit Fraser Island

FRASER Island, just a 45-minute ferry ride from Hervey Bay, is one of five World Heritage-listed natural playgrounds in Queensland. For families who like the great outdoors, pack your camping gear and head off the grid for some 4x4ing and epic stargazing.

For those looking for a more civilised stay, Kingfisher Bay Resort has all the modern conveniences for a family, including two full-service restaurants, a resort-style pool and tours to get you out and about on the island.

No matter your accommodation style, Fraser Island has your holiday activity schedule sorted. Take a four-wheel drive through the rainforest, snap the rusty Maheno shipwreck, tube down freshwater Eli Creek, visit Lake McKenzie, spot dingoes, go fishing or hike along the Fraser Island Great Walk.

All Fraser Island bookings and permits can be made at the Hervey Bay Information Centre, 227 Maryborough- Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween. Or book your Kingfisher Bay Resort or Eurong Resort stay and ferry by phoning 1800 227 437. Visit www.fraserislandferry.com.au. The Kingfisher Ferry will take you from River Heads over to Kingfisher Bay or Wanggoolba Creek.

Visit Susan River Homestead

YOU can make an entire holiday at Susan River Homestead. But even if you’re not staying on the property, you can get involved in their family-friendly activities and most notably horse riding for anyone over the age of four.

The property prides itself on providing a range of ponies and horses so even a young first-timer will feel safe and enjoy the ride.

If horses aren’t your thing, they also have a private lake with jetskiing, waterskiing and wakeboarding available, as well as barbecue picnic areas, a resort pool and tennis courts.

Visit www.susanriver.com or phone 4121 6846.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary

FRASER Island is home to the purest strain of dingo remaining in Australia but you don’t have to visit the island to get close to one. The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many dingoes, including an albino.

That’s not all you’ll see there either – wallabies, echidnas, birds, snakes and other critters will welcome your crew with open paws. The sanctuary also hosts a country market on the third Sunday of the month. It is a not-for-profit organisation formed by a dedicated band of volunteers to ensure the future of the sanctuary and its inhabitants.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is open seven days a week. You will find them at 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough.

Hervey Bay Go Kart Track

FOR a fun half-day outing, race around Hervey Bay Go Kart Track. Children must be two years old to ride in a tandem go-kart with an over-18 driver but nine-year-olds and up can drive their own.

The attraction is open every day, from 9.30am–5pm, at 245 Scrub Hill Rd, Nikenbah (off Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd). Phone 4128 1180 for prices.

Visit Reefworld Aquarium

OBSERVE sea life in their natural habitat at Reefworld Aquarium. It’s home to many different marine animals, including colourful tropical fish, sharks and large reef fish, along with tubeworms, crabs and many more.

Feed the turtles at 11am or the sharks at 2.30pm daily. Cost is $20 adult, $10 children three to 13 years. They are open 9.30am–4pm every day. They are located at Dayman Park, cnr Kent and Pulgul Sts, Urangan.

Jump on board the Mary Ann Steam Train

THE Mary Ann Steam Train is a replica of the first steam engine built in Queensland and chugs her visitors around Maryborough’s Queens Park every Thursday.

Timed to coincide with the Maryborough Heritage Markets, you can make a day of it by grabbing a bite at a cafe or browsing the 120 stalls of local produce, handmade crafts, artwork and other unique items. (Also takes place on the last Sunday of each month.)

Cost is $2 for children, adults $3 and family $7.

Visit the Botanic Gardens and Orchid House

IF YOU’RE looking for a change of scenery from the beach, grab a picnic blanket, pick a shady spot at the lagoon and relax while the kids spot fish, dragonflies, ducks and turtles at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens.

Explore the tranquil garden walkways and then peek in the Orchid House. Garden entry is free. Orchid House is $2.50.

The gardens are located on Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Suit up and hit the beach

WITH the calm waters of Hervey Bay at your feet, now is the perfect time to try water sports – kite surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking are all popular activities. The shallow, surf-free water makes it less intimidating for the young ones to give something new a go.

If you don’t have your own gear, try Enzo’s on the Beach cafe (on the Esplanade at Scarness) for rentals.

Visit the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre

HERVEY Bay Aquatic Centre on Boundary Rd is open:

Monday: 5.30am–7pm

Tuesday: 5.30am–6pm

Wednesday: 5.30am–7pm

Thursday: 5.30am–7pm

Friday: 5.30am–7pm

Saturday: 8am–6pm

Sunday: 9am–6pm

Public holidays: 10am–5pm (closed Christmas Day).

For information, phone on 4125 9722 or visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/hervey-bay-aquaticcentre for entry prices.

Stroll through the Australiana Cottage Craft and Herb Farm

AUSTRALIANA Cottage Crafts and Herb Farm owners Karen and Ron Herbert have created a crafty wonderland that has visitors and locals returning time after time, especially over Christmas.

The cottage has woodworking areas, pottery huts, formal and informal herb gardens, a cottage herb nursery and a farm animal area with guinea fowl and pigs, sheep, goats, peacocks, chickens, geese, chinese silky chicken and more.

The farm is open 10am– 4pm daily over the school holidays at 403 Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, Takura. Entry is free.

Take a walk through Queens Park

QUEENS Park was established in 1860 and many of its beautiful huge trees were planted before 1900.

On the last Sunday each month the association meets in Queens Park to relive the steam age in the chug of engines, the glow of brass and coal fires, and the cheery sound of the whistle.

Also to be heard and seen are Maryborough’s Brass Bands playing in the rotunda.

The park is a cool retreat with a waterfall, flowers, shrubs and trees, situated within an easy stroll of the City Hall and overlooks the Mary River. The park is off Sussex St, Maryborough.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum

THE unusual, quirky and eclectic are among 7000 items of military and colonial memorabilia, which form displays of exceptional quality at Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The museum provides a testament to not only those heroes who fought in distant lands to ensure our way of life and prosperity but also those courageous and determined people who pioneered and progressed the Maryborough area for almost two centuries.

Phone 4123 5900 for entry details.

The museum is at 106 Wharf St, Maryborough.

Maryborough Markets

EVERY Thursday, Maryborough’s city centre ­undergoes an amazing transformation into a colourful outdoor heritage bazaar.

Wander around more than 120 stalls with an amazing array of farm-fresh produce and unique wares. You’ll find original handmade craft, homemade treats, artwork, jewellery, clothes, accessories, natural beauty products and gorgeous cut flowers.

Meet a cast of characters in historical dress, including the town crier, and hear the firing of the historic time cannon at 1pm.

Soak up the atmosphere of music and entertainers. Make a day of it in the city and join a guided Heritage Walk Tour from outside the City Hall at 9am or ride on a replica steam engine through nearby Queens Park.