Your weekend weather forecast for the Coast

(L) Lauren Anderson and Jess Randall from Hervey Bay soak up the king tide on the steps of the Torquay jetty early January 2018. Alistair Brightman

IF YOU'VE planned a bunch of outdoor activities this weekend, it may be wise to organise a back up plan.

Rain is forecast across Maryborough and Hervey Bay the entire weekend along with cooler than average temperatures.

Maryborough is expected to reach a top of 23 degrees on Saturday and 28 on Sunday with 40mm of rain likely.

Hervey Bay will reach a top of 26 on Saturday but temperatures will increase to about 28 on Sunday.

About 45mm of rain is expected in Hervey Bay on Saturday but Sunday could be clearer with 8mm of rain predicted.

The wet weather comes as the Coast experienced some unique weather thanks to a super blue blood moon.

This summer's highest king tide hit the Fraser Coast on Thursday with tide height's reaching about 4.27m.

The king tide came just one month after another king tide hit Hervey Bay in January.