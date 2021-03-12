Menu
‘You’re a dog slut. I’m going to jump on your head’

by Lea Emery
12th Mar 2021 6:37 AM
AN ALLEGED repeat bail offender has called a magistrate a "dog slut" and threatened to "jump on her head" in a heated exchange in court.

Zoran Ljubicic made the threat after Magistrate Pamela Dowse refused him bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ljubicic was in court for a breach of bail conditions.

Magistrates Dowse had released him from custody less than 24 hours earlier.

Ljubicic originally appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges, including wilful damage, for incidents with his neighbours.

It is alleged he cut down a neighbour's tree.

A part of his bail conditions included not to contact to his neighbours.

On Thursday the court was told that on Wednesday evening, while police were present, Ljubicic made threats to kill a neighbour and called him a rat.

When the allegations were read to the court Ljubicic responded: "He is a rat".

Ljubicic had been ordered to be brought into the courtroom in handcuffs as police were concerned he may become a danger to himself or others.

Magistrate Dowse asked him: "What are you doing back here?"

He responded: "Back again. I was being a bit silly."

He represented himself throughout the proceedings.

Magistrate Dowse said she was refusing bail because it was clear Ljubicic was going to breach any orders she made.

As he was being led from the courtroom Ljubicic said: "You're a dog slut. I'm going to jump on your head."

Magistrate Dowse ordered a mental health assessment be conducted and the matter was adjourned until next month.

Originally published as 'You're a dog slut. I'm going to jump on your head'

court crime gold coast magistrate

