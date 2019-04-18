Menu
Brenton William-Alfred Boyy faces charges of threatening to kill his mother.
'You're already in a grave to me, it is just yet to happen'

Sherele Moody
18th Apr 2019 5:35 AM
A PRISONER accused of threatening to kill his mother and another person made it very clear how he felt during a court appearance on Wednesday.

"We all have an expiry date - they are already dead to me in my eyes," Brenton William-Alfred Boyy told Brisbane District Court Judge Thomas Bradley.

The Maryborough Correctional Centre inmate is charged with two counts of using a postal service to make threats to kill.

The offences relate to a letter and a Christmas card containing his handwriting that were sent to his mother.

The 31-year-old is nearing his parole date on the five-year sentence he is serving for grievous bodily harm and multiple assaults, including an attack on a prison officer.

Boyy appeared via videolink before Judge Bradley, asking to be granted bail on the threat to kill charges in the hopes this would lead to him being paroled.

Boyy argued the alleged threats - including the statement "you're already in a grave to me, it is just yet to happen" - were taken the wrong way.

"It's just a matter of interpretation. It (was written in a ) bubble of frustration," he told the court.

It is also alleged Boyy said: "No AVO will protect anyone, it is just a f---ing piece of paper."

Judge Bradley told Boyy it was unlikely he would be bailed due to the high risk he would re-offend and interfere with witnesses.

Boyy withdrew the application for bail, but indicated he may re-apply in the future.

His current prison term will end in January 2021. - News-Regional

