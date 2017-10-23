26°
News

'You're joking': M'boro mechanic wins $30k jackpot

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

WHEN Jonathon Selby got the call from the Channel 7 team, he thought it was a prank from his mate.

But the Maryborough mechanic was in disbelief when he was told he won $30,000 in Sunrise's Cash Cow on Monday morning.

"You're joking, right? You're serious?" He asked the presenters.

"I have a workshop I'm trying to get open... I bought the workshop and I've had nothing but problems trying to open it.

"I can't believe this."

Mr Selby told the Chronicle the win couldn't have come at a better time after his partner lost her job last week.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOMMUNITY STORIES HERE

He said the money would help to pay off the credit card as well as getting concreting and a new hoist for his workshop.

"I'm lost for words," Mr Selby said.

"I have a mate that pranks me all the time, so thought it was him doing a prank at first.

"But I was speechless when I found out it was true."

Mr Selby was lucky to answer the phone after two quick rings.

In May, a Torquay resident missed out on a $10,000 Cash Cow prize when she did not answer her phone.

Related Items

Topics:  cash cow channel 7 fccommunity maryborough sunrise

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Are animals killing development or the other way around?

Are animals killing development or the other way around?

IPA says costs of environmental law being disproportionately being paid by regional Australia

Revealed: Australia’s fastest growing jobs

New Census data reveals Australia’s fastest growing jobs.

Australia now has 27 per cent more fitness instructors

ACCC attempts to force regional mobile network expansion

The ACCC has ruled against introducing domestic roaming to allow phone rivals to access each other's networks.

Vodafone slams ACCC after mobile roaming decision

Unstable activity over Fraser Coast could bring severe storm

An indication of wind speed predicted to hit the region later today. Image courtesy of BSCH Stormcast.

"A highly unstable upper level trough is sitting over the region."

Local Partners