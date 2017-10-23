'You're joking': M'boro mechanic wins $30k jackpot

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning. Blake Antrobus

WHEN Jonathon Selby got the call from the Channel 7 team, he thought it was a prank from his mate.

But the Maryborough mechanic was in disbelief when he was told he won $30,000 in Sunrise's Cash Cow on Monday morning.

"You're joking, right? You're serious?" He asked the presenters.

"I have a workshop I'm trying to get open... I bought the workshop and I've had nothing but problems trying to open it.

"I can't believe this."

Mr Selby told the Chronicle the win couldn't have come at a better time after his partner lost her job last week.

He said the money would help to pay off the credit card as well as getting concreting and a new hoist for his workshop.

"I'm lost for words," Mr Selby said.

"I have a mate that pranks me all the time, so thought it was him doing a prank at first.

"But I was speechless when I found out it was true."

Mr Selby was lucky to answer the phone after two quick rings.

In May, a Torquay resident missed out on a $10,000 Cash Cow prize when she did not answer her phone.