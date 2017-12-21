YOU'RE FAT: Locals weigh in on Dr sensitivity debate

Readers have weighed in on our story about doctors being urged to refrain from using words like "fat” or "obese” with patients who are overweight.

A Hervey Bay doctor Paul Neeskens says it is a "ridiculous" policy and believes we're becoming "more precious" as a society.

The NSW Health policy, which could be mirrored here, instructs doctors to discuss a patient's weight in a "positive, sensitive and non-judgemental" manner to avoid offending patients.

Janet Spann: "Because they don't like hearing the truth, say it how it is and stop being such sooks about it."

"I would hope my doctor would be honest with me and take my health issues seriously.

"People are so offended by things these days they would never have survived years ago.

"They need to toughen up."

Dorinda Allsworth: "My mum is fat, I don't use it in a mean way but because that's what she is."

Frances Hoffman: "As a fat person myself , I wouldn't mind a doctor telling me if he said it with concern and tact but fat people generally know they are fat , it's not really a shock or a surprise announcement to us."

"There really is no need to bring this to our attention.

"But if someone is going to express concern over heath conditions due to excess weight, you would think a doctor would be the one to do it."

Kristal Robinson: "So a Dr can't say hey you are overweight but then the patient is always has health issues because they are overweight."

"What do you want them to say?"

Miss the conversation? What do you think about the policy? Join the discussion and tell us below.