Do you recognise this cabinet? This cash might be yours.

THIS Nanango man might just be the most honest person on the planet.

A man who bought a television cabinet from Hervey Bay Recycling Market at Nikenbah on June 27 found a substantial amount of cash inside one of the drawers when he was unloading it from his vehicle when he got home.

The man handed the money in to Nanango police.

Police are keen to reunite the money with its owner and are appealing for anyone with information about the cabinet to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.