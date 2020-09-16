YOUTH CRIME: Locals have their say

Chronicle readers outline how to tackle youth crime. Photo: File/ Generic

ONE Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohses and senator Pauline Hanson have outlined how the party will tackle youth crime in the region if One Nation wins the seat.

The Chronicle asked readers how they would solve the youth crime issue.

Responses ranged from harsher penalties, job opportunities and disciplinary boot camps or reintroducing national service.

Here are some of the responses.

Daniel Nicholson

“Mandatory enlisting into the army, navy or air force. It will make them appreciate what they have.”

Mal Mundy

“Make the courts give more realistic sentences instead of a free pass to break the law time after time.”

Rae Maree Lavey

“Design and deliver education programs for disaffected youth. Mainstream education often does not work.”

Noelene Kemmis Hunt

“Boot camp & fines to pay victims compensation.”

Pete Pat

“Consequences for committing a crime with a small allowance for repentance.”

Barry Jenny Rowlands

“Give them a purpose. We need fruit pickers, why not organise a bus to take them there. Kills two birds with one stone.”