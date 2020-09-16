Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chronicle readers outline how to tackle youth crime. Photo: File/ Generic
Chronicle readers outline how to tackle youth crime. Photo: File/ Generic
News

YOUTH CRIME: Locals have their say

Stuart Fast
16th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohses and senator Pauline Hanson have outlined how the party will tackle youth crime in the region if One Nation wins the seat.

The Chronicle asked readers how they would solve the youth crime issue.

Responses ranged from harsher penalties, job opportunities and disciplinary boot camps or reintroducing national service.

Here are some of the responses.

Daniel Nicholson

“Mandatory enlisting into the army, navy or air force. It will make them appreciate what they have.”

Mal Mundy

“Make the courts give more realistic sentences instead of a free pass to break the law time after time.”

Rae Maree Lavey

“Design and deliver education programs for disaffected youth. Mainstream education often does not work.”

Noelene Kemmis Hunt

“Boot camp & fines to pay victims compensation.”

Pete Pat

“Consequences for committing a crime with a small allowance for repentance.”

Barry Jenny Rowlands

“Give them a purpose. We need fruit pickers, why not organise a bus to take them there. Kills two birds with one stone.”

More Stories

fccrime fcopinions fcpolitics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council dives into water feedback

        Premium Content Council dives into water feedback

        Council News The council wants to hear your opinion on recycled water

        Club manager says staff keep Portside precinct clean

        Premium Content Club manager says staff keep Portside precinct clean

        Business Criterion boss responds to claims intoxicated patrons damaged property on Wharf...

        Is this yours? Paddle board handed in to police station

        Premium Content Is this yours? Paddle board handed in to police station

        News Proof of ownership required to reclaim lost items

        Why Bay tourism decisions shouldn’t be made in Brisbane

        Premium Content Why Bay tourism decisions shouldn’t be made in Brisbane

        Business Mr Crisafulli said natural attractions were its main drawcard