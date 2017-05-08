Youth group nominations needed by State Govt.

Minister for youth Shannon Fentiman has called on nominations for the Queensland's Youth Reference Group.

THE State Government is calling for nominations for its newly-created Youth Reference Group to raise awareness of the issues affecting young people across Queensland.

"We are calling for eight young Queenslanders aged under 24 to help set the agenda for Queensland youth and help to keep the strategy on track,” youth minister Shannon Fentiman said.

"Our Youth Strategy is the result of consultation with 1200 young Queenslanders and community organisations who work with young people who overwhelmingly cited job security, access to education, access to housing, good health and protecting the environment as key areas of concern for them.”

Nominations are open until June 4.

Nominate by visiting www.qld.gov.au/youth.