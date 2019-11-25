Menu
Barge2Beach - 1st place male Jackson May and 1st place female Kirra Seidel. Photo: Cody Fox
Sport

Youth proves the winner in the Barge 2 Beach

BRENDAN BOWERS
25th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
SWIMMING: Under sunny skies, competitors leapt from a barge two kilometres off the Hervey Bay Shoreline on Saturday for the annual Barge 2 Beach swim race.

With the early morning sun rising over Fraser Island the 180 plus field made their way towards Scarness Park.

With the outgoing tide working against the swimmers, it caused swimmers to alter course to find the finish line.

Race organiser Jeff Morris congratulated all involved on another outstanding event.

“It was a great race with two young swimmers crossing the line first.

Thank you to everyone who assisted in making the day a great event,” he said.

It was a double for 16-year-old Jackson May who repeated last year’s success crossing the line first in a time of 29 minutes and 44 seconds.

The Maroochydore athlete was pleased with his swim.

Ethan Lane from Highfields was second across the line, exactly three minutes behind May.

Kirra Seidel was the first female to finish the race in a time of 34 minutes and 11 seconds to also claim third overall.

Original Barge 2 Beach race winner Val Kalmikovs finished sixth.

The final swimmer to finish the swim was Jak Nash of Hamilton in a time of one hour, 25 minutes and 54 seconds.

Morris and his team had no time to rest after the event as the junior triathlons got underway.

