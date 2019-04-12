Youth Week set to end with a bang

PARK PARTY: Youth ministry leader Trevor Sauvageot and event organiser Luke Strochnetter from Bayside church will be running the Afterglow party at City Park to wrap up youth week.

WHAT better way to wrap up a week of Youth Week success than a free party in the park?

Bayside Christian Church partnered with Fraser Coast Regional Council will host the grand finale of the Youth Week events.

Youth and kids ministry leader Trevor Sauvageot said to be asked by council to co-ordinate the event was intimidating but he was confident they were up to the challenge.

"We just want to see kids involved, off the streets and having a good time,” Trevor said.

"This event gives the opportunity to do something that is healthy and safe.”

With 500 young people expected to attend Trevor said the event was a great opportunity to show kids they were valued in the community.

"A lot of kids just think no one cares about them and they are just lost in the system,' he said.

"For kids to see people care about them and are willing to put on events - I think that is massive for their development.”

The event will feature games, live music and stalls from community and employment groups.

Trevor said having these groups on board can make a huge difference for the future of some of the attendees.

"We want to give young people the opportunities to see the future,” he said.

"A lot of times kids are so swamped by 'what am I going to do?'

"But this shows them there are people out to there to help them if they are struggling and can help them have the future they want.”

The free event will run from 3pm to 8pm, tomorrow at City Park, Pialba.