Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from Townsville was allegedly driven almost 300km north before their roadside arrest in Babinda.

The Rescue 510 helicopter hovered over the small town south of Cairns for more than an hour on Sunday supporting police as they tracked the Mitsubishi.

A police spokesman said officers used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Howard Kennedy Dr just after midday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The teens, four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, were taken into custody at the scene after they were allegedly involved in a chase through nearby cane fields.
The spokesman said two of the group were from Townsville and the other three were from Cairns.

They have been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kirwin residence on Campion Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

It had to be towed from the scene.

Originally published as Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

crime editors picks juvenile crime youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        Premium Content STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        News Ex-partner and boyfriend helping police with inquiries.

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        News Sandbags available to be filled at several locations on the Fraser Coast.

        "Dome kicked in": Fierce weather warning fizzer

        Premium Content "Dome kicked in": Fierce weather warning fizzer

        Community After four days of alerts, the weather warnings are over for now.

        Unusual reason cars are reported stolen on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Unusual reason cars are reported stolen on the Fraser Coast

        Crime Most common reason for stolen cars not what you would expect