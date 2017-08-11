Youtube sensation heads to Hervey Bay this August

JOSH Wade will perform a one-night-only, strictly 18-years-and-over show, Me, Myself and Cunny, at Kondari Hotel on August 16.

After spending first half of 2017 performing across the nation to sold out crowds, including Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Sydney Comedy Festival, Wade now has his sights set on regional Queensland as part of a massive 17-date tour.

Event organisers said Me, Myself and Cunny was an exploration of Wade's relationship with the many masks and characters he had developed throughout his lifetime as an attempt to fit in.

"No topic is left untouched in this show that promises to be shocking, crude, uncomfortable, but most all - honest," they said.

"First creating viral online content from his Townsville home at just 13,Wade developed a passion for acting, comedy and video production.

"Wade's growing fan base and early success encouraged him to craft and adapt his online material into a one hour solo stand-up comedy show.

"Most recently, in addition to touring his live show, Wade is working on his debut podcast The Cunspiracy Podcast featuring guests such as Frenchy, Neel Kolhatkar and Casey Donovan.

"The Youtube podcast has already reached over 175,000 views across its first 15 episodes.

"Wade, who is currently listed in the Top 100 Australian YouTubers, has earned himself one of the largest comedy fan bases in Australia gathering over 1million online followers."

See Me, Myself & Cunny at Kondari Hotel, 49-63 Elizabeth St, Hervey Bay on Wednesday, August 16, from 7pm.

Tickets cost $39.70, plus postage and handling and are available from oztix.com.au.