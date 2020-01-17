YouTuber loses 20kg drinking coffee

An Australian YouTuber has opened up online about how she lost 19kg by drinking more coffee.

Rita Kaminski shared her impressive before and after photos of her weight loss journey with her 6500 subscribers in a 12 minute video, explaining she put on weight after breaking her foot on her 21st birthday.

As a result, she was left unable to move easily and turned to "copious" amounts of junk food which saw her gain weight.

Sydney YouTuber Rita Kaminski has shared a video with her followers detailing how she lost almost 20kg. Picture: Instagram / Rita Kaminski



"By the end of it all I was at my heaviest weight of 83 kilograms. I remember weighing myself for the first time in months and staring at the scales. I couldn't believe it," the Sydney woman said, describing it as her "heaviest weight ever".

Once her injury had recovered, Rita said she embarked on a journey of "self-love", enrolling at a gym where she began exercising again - focusing on lifting weights.

However, after researching and educating herself on food and nutrition, Rita realised she didn't need to sweat it out at the gym every day to lose weight.

Instead she began following a "calorie deficit" diet, ensuring she was burning more calories than she was eating.

She credits being in a calorie deficit for her stunning transformation. Picture: YouTube

"I cut my portions in half for lunch and dinner. The only snack I had was fruit. I started drinking more coffee and realised it played a big role in reducing my hunger," she said.

Her coffee drink of choice was a long black, of which Rita said ditching milk was the key. However, if she enjoyed a coffee at a cafe, she'd choose to have skimmed milk.

She still trained, but even when she went to the gym "once or twice a week or sometimes none at all" she was still seeing results.

Rita said she is now 65kg after following a simple meal plan that involved eating less, and drinking more coffee. Picture: Instagram / Rita Kaminski

"You can try any method out there, but if you don't stay in a caloric deficit, nothing else is going to work," she said.

Rita, who said she was 160cms and now weighs 64kg, summed up her journey saying: "Until you just stop eating heaps, your not going to loose weight."

The video has been viewed almost 90,000 times since it was shared in December, with many praising Rita for her incredible transformation and her brutal honesty.

She gained weight when she broke her foot on her 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram / Rita Kaminski

"Most practical advice ever and tbh so good to just hear someone just say that," one said.

One said: "Great job girl! You're gorgeous and this was super helpful."

"You've done amazingly! This is great, practical advice - thanks," another added.

Coincidentally, Rita's YouTube revelation comes experts revealed drinking up to four cups of coffee can help you shed body fat.

Scientists in Singapore conducted a 24-week investigation that examined the impact coffee had on 126 overweight men and women, The Sun reported.

Experts have also recently revealed drinking coffee can help you shed fat. Picture: Instagram / Rita Kaminski

Half of the participants drank four cups of caffeinated coffee on a daily basis while the other half drank a beverage that mimicked coffee's taste but was neither coffee nor caffeinated.

At the end of the study that those who had four cups of caffeinated coffee per day over six months had dropped nearly 4 per cent of their body fat in comparison to those that hadn't.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au