'You've killed it': Councillor's impassioned tramway plea

A $1 MILLION donation to The Nambour Tramway Company could be the saving grace for the project, but its most impassioned advocate fears his colleagues have "killed it, dead".

Councillor Greg Rogerson revealed early in this morning's ordinary meeting local philanthropists Roy and Nola Thompson had pledged $1 million from their foundation to mitigate the revised surplus, should any exist.

Cr Rogerson pleaded with councillors to delay a vote to sever ties with the project until the February 28 meeting so he and TNTCo could engage other professionals to provide revised plans and costings.

But Cr Steve Robinson's motion to push that decision until April's meeting to allow a thorough investigation was supported by all councillors except Cr Rogerson, Jenny McKay and John Connolly.

TNTCo representatives present in the gallery declined to comment after the meeting.

Ahead of the decision, Cr Rogerson said his colleague's vote was for "Nambour's future", and the extended deadline would "kill the project, dead" as the specialised builder who council had voted to complete the information and western terminus building, had other commitments and could not change the construction timeline.

"(The builder) has other commitments, and the price that TNTCo are doing the terminus for, you wouldn't expect anyone else to build it for that particular price," he said.

"If he is taken out of the equation because he has other objectives in his life... it will further put at risk because the cost would be proportionately higher."

Towards the end of the near two-hour, impassioned debate, Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer supported Cr Robinson's motion to push the date to April and accused Cr Rogerson of generating fear amongst his colleagues.

Passenger tram at the Nambour terminus adjacent to the Royal George Hotel, Mill Street, Nambour, ca 1917. Picture Sunshine Coast

Murmurs of "you're joking" rang from the gallery as Cr Dwyer assured the Sunshine Coast Council had not "turned its back on Nambour" and said he was over the "Coast versus the hinterland" myth.

"This is about making sure the project has every possible chance of getting over the line, you're not the victim here Cr Rogerson, and neither is Nambour."

Currently, the Federal Government's $500,000 funding commitmment requires 30 per cent of the terminus building be complete by March 30, and complete by July.

The Chief Executive Officer's office told the meeting written correspondence from the Federal Government confirmed these deadlines could be extended to June 2020 at the latest.

Latest budget estimates put the project in $2.97 million deficit, which was revealed when today's agenda was published last Friday.

Cr Rogerson said since news broke that the project was in jeopardy, he and TNTCo had engaged with specialists and engineers who assured they could provide new plans and costings by the February 28 meeting.

The ordinary meeting heard the current budget included $2.58 million for the tramway component alone, and that this included a 35 per cent contingency.

The motion carried as put forward by Cr Rogerson, and amended by Cr Robinson, is that the Sunshine Coast Council:

Defer consideration of 8.4.1 Nambour Heritage Tramway project update, until council's ordinary meeting of April 2019, to enable the Divisional Councillor to work in partnership with the Nambour Tramway Company Ltd and council officers to:

Undertake investigations into alternative/value engineering and construction methods for the tramway corridor.

a) Request the Chieff Executive Officer to cease the current tender process for tram rolling stock, that closed on December 18, 2018;

b) Revise the functional specifications for the required tram rolling stock to enable the necessary procurement processes for this to occur;

c) Request the Chief Executive Officer to formally seek the vary the funding agreement with the Australian government for the terminus building to the latest commencement and completion dates, possible noting this require full acquittal by June 2020; and

d) Request the chief executive officer Undertake a review regarding the operational costs and revenue streams for the Tramway and provide a clear forecast of operational costs and risks, depreciation and any expected further project stages over a minimum of a ten year period.