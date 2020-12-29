YOWIES: The terrifying tales between Bundy and Fraser Coast

YOWIE tales go back far in time and span many countries. We talked to Australian Yowie Research founder Dean Harrison, who went on a mission for answers after his own frightening encounter in 1995.

Mr Harrison said encounters in Bundaberg itself are not common, but a little further south between the region and the Fraser Coast, activity is strong.

Encounters of the yowie kind

"This thing wanted me dead," Mr Harrison says.

It was the mid-90s and he was on top of Tamborine Mountain when he was stalked by something large and running level through the bushes.

It was the moment that would trigger a lifetime of devotion to finding answers.

"When you're in a situation where you feel you're going to be killed, you want information," he said.

Mr Harrison said the encounter had always made him question a missing person's case in the area, and he believes that many missing people could have come in contact with yowies.

Mr Harrison can receive several forms of contact a day regarding encounters and sightings from everyday people including farmers and truckers.

Encounters, he says, often leave people "profoundly affected" with psychological trauma and in tears.

Mr Harrison recounted a tale from 2009 where he and some friends had decided to go for a camping exercise at a known activity spot at Kilkivan near Gympie.

He had decided to go for a walk on his own, only to be pursued by a yowie and thumped in the chest.

He said the creature smelled like burnt electronics and sulphur.

"It was so strong I could feel it going up my nose," he said.

Mr Harrison radioed his friends, but as he did, the creature lashed out.

"This thing started to run straight towards me," he said.

"There I am with my hand up in the air going 'please stop' knowing he's not going to stop."

It was then he was pushed onto his back, the creature over him.

He says he was luckily saved when his friends arrived with torches.

They followed the yowie and noticed it had eyes that were "self-illuminating".

He was struck by how incredibly muscular the creature was.

The next day, he sighted another yowie in long grass before being pursued once again by the same creature from the night before.

Mr Harrison says yowies are masters of disguise and will often stand still against trees so that even their arms appear as branches.

They don't like to be seen in daylight, and are more timid then as a consequence.

But Mr Harrison says night-time brings out the worst in yowies, because they know that humans have an inferior sense of sight in the dark.

Mr Harrison says just like people have different characters, so do yowies.

So what are they? Mr Harrison says as a researcher, it's his job to keep a neutral ground.

He said the 10 years between 2006 and 2016 saw a massive wave of activity in the Wide Bay.

"People would phone us all the time from Howard, Burrum Heads and Torbanlea," he said.

It's just the way it seems to happen with them - sometimes there will be large clusters of encounters then other times it will slow right down.

"It could be the same one causing havoc, it could be a family, we don't know," he said.

"I'm not saying they're nomadic, as I don't believe they are."

Mr Harrison said he had heard many tales of people hearing noises in the bush or having rocks thrown at them.

"Basically they're being escorted out of an areas and it's scary because there's not much you can do about these things," he said.

Yowie footprints at Burrum Heads, 2018.

Yowies stalk property in Howard

One encounter in 2016 in Howard, between Bundaberg and Maryborough, is particularly chilling.

On an audio recording obtained by Australian Yowie Research, a woman gives the terrifying account of events.

It started, she said, with constant feelings of being watched on the property.

"We rode up through the old homestead that's deserted and we rode the usual track and we just stopped because straight in front of us is a patch probably about 30 metres in diameter I suppose," she said.

Bush and brush had been uprooted, trees were snapped off at about the five foot mark.

"They're still attached to the tree, they're clean snapped and diagonally laying down and they're all in the same direction and it looks like, almost like just as if something's walked over the top of them," she said.

"It looks like it's been destroyed, it looks like something's gone in there and gone ballistic and we did not immediately think of yowies, we were trying to think 'what the hell? it looks like an elephant's been through it'.

"Except the trees are not pushed over, they're upright and snapped. The brush has actually been ripped up by the roots - it's chucked all over the place - it just looks like something's just had a field day in there."

The woman said she and her daughter headed back to the boundary gate.

It was then they saw a 46cm footprint with clear toes, heels and arch.

On the advice of AYR, the woman, with her niece and daughter, went back to the site with plaster to take a cast, but when her daughter went to a nearby waterhole to get some more water, they would see something they could never have imagined.

"She's over there for ages and all of a sudden she comes galloping back - she's got her arm raised in the air - and she is white with big red cheeks and she says 'I saw them', I said 'what did you say?' and she said 'I saw them'."

The woman's daughter had seen a baby yowie, before four and five feet.

When the went back for her bags, she heard an adult coming.

They got on their horses to leave, which is when they spotted an adult, perched against a tree.

"We just walked as calmly as we could to the next gate," she said.

"It stood there the whole time and watched."

The woman described the creature as being dark coloured, sleek and shiny.

The creature was more human than ape, she said, and was easily eight to nine foot tall.

The women said the yowie was standing still against a tree, with its face in its hands but watching them.

To the women, at first it looked like a tree trunk.

The woman's daughter described it as have black, piercing eyes about the size of 20c pieces.

Its shoulders were four to five feet wide and built like a male body builder.

"It was a massive built thing," she said.

Dingo pup falls prey in Torbanlea

One man was driving in Torbanlea when he saw a frightened dingo with its ears back, and a pup, running.

He then heard a howling saw "this thing".

He said it was hunched over, using its front feet to help it run.

"This little pup was just dangling by its head, by its sight it was dead. I reckon he must have snapped its neck as he grabbed it with his left and hit it with his right and flipped it up in the air, he spun and it was all one fluid motion, grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and I say that impact probably broke its neck instantly because it wasn't moving, it wasn't yelping anymore."

Within two to three seconds, the man said the yowie was out of sight.

"It just blended straight into the trees at the side of the road where the rail line is," he said.

"These dogs were moving at pace, they wanted to get away from whatever was chasing them."

The man said even hunched over, the yowie was still at eye level with him in his four-wheel drive.