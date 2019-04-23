Z-PAC's drama classes to provide acting opportunities

Z-PAC Theatre member and volunteer drama teacher Tim Holstein will run a series of drama classes for adults and youths starting from May 1.

HERVEY Bay youths and adults can learn a foundation of skills in acting and performing through a nine-week program at Z-PAC Theatre.

The dramas classes will be headed by Tim Holstein, who has a career in acting and directing and has worked all over the state.

Mr Holstein wants students to have the opportunity to perform within the region and to leave the program with the same expertise afforded to those who live in metropolitan areas.

"We have the Brolga and Z-PAC theatres and arts coming through the region, but lately there aren't many opportunities for the students themselves to develop their skills,” Mr Holstein said.

"That's why we get so many of our students, when they finish their drama classes at high school, move straight to places like Brisbane or Melbourne that are a little more equipped or have more teaching opportunities.

"It (the drama classes) gives students a foundation of skill sets that will keep them in the region and utilising the amazing facilities we have available.”

At the end of the term, students will have an opportunity to put what they have learnt to test, during an annual performance at the end of the year.

"The other reason I'm doing this project is because I'm always involved in a lot of community projects, particularly theatrical based,” he said.

"From this I'm probably going to be finding opportunities for people to perform in new and upcoming theatre.

"I've got a show that's pending for Mary Poppins Festival this year, which is going to be an original piece themed around Mary Poppins, and I'm going to be looking for a team of enthusiastic actors.

"I'll be asking those who are doing the classes to have first pick of this awesome new show that hasn't been seen.”