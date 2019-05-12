Zac back to give Giants extra spark

QUALIFIED electrician Zac Langdon has no shortage of teammates and coaching staff hitting him up for some off-season jobs around the house, but it's his current attacking spark that he's anxious to plug.

The 23-year-old small forward, now over a pre-season foot injury, gets his first senior run-out of the season on Sunday as the Giants tackle Hawthorn.

It comes on the back of great form in the NEAFL, with a five-goal haul in his last two outings, including a treble in last Friday's win over the Canberra Demons.

After the win in Canberra, Giants NEAFL coach Adam Schneider said: "Zac was one of our most dangerous forwards. He just looks extremely lively. His speed is by far his greatest weapon and his tackling pressure as well is really good."

Giants head coach Leon Cameron has taken note and Langdon gets his chance against the Hawks.

"He played two games in the NEAFL and we feel as though he's ready to come back and be that real good pressure player for us and goal sneak," Cameron said.

"He's looking forward to it."

While Langdon has been patiently waiting for his chance, players and staff have taken the opportunity to seek a favour or two from the sparky in their midst, Langdon having acquired a trade before being drafted by the Giants in 2017.

"A few of the older boys have caught on (to his trade) and I know there's a couple of coaches wanting some work done, power points and stuff, but I might put them off to the off-season now," he said.

Good form in the NEAFL has earned Zac Langdon a spot in the Giants’ line-up to take on the Hawks. Picture: Phil Hillyard

As for the football, he is hungry to make up for last time after a disrupted pre-season.

"The (foot) injury was just one of those things," he said.

"It was a training drill, just a freak accident as one of the boys came down on my foot from a marking contest. So it was great to get out there again (in the NEAFL) and you're looking to put your hand up for your chance at AFL level again."

Langdon, plucked from Claremont in the WAFL, knows he has a fight on his hands to force his way into a forward line featuring Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene

"Jezza Cameron is leading the comp for a reason," he said.

"I have learned a lot off him.

Jeremy Cameron (left) and Zac Langdon at GWS training on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

"But I look at older and younger players and take things from them. Take Toby Greene. He can play tall or small.

"It doesn't matter who he matches up with, he's always going to contest for the footy and that's something I've tried to bring to my game.

"You've either got it or you haven't and he's definitely got it, the x-factor. The way he trains, he brings it out on game day. Everyone is trying to catch him in that aspect.

"He's one of the most competitive people I know.

"He's awesome to have around the club.

"We're really lucky. In past years maybe we haven't had the depth … But it's (selection options) a good problem for the coaches now."