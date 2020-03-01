Zane O’Keefe – running for Division 10

A bit about me

I’M LOCAL, listening and active and I need your help.

I have lived on the Fraser Coast for the best part of 25 years now.

I love our community, it’s where I am raising my children and I’m invested in its future.

Top three priorities

1. Bring local government to the people and advocate on their behalf.

a) Build community engagement through community consultation.

b) Continue to make myself available for regular community chats.

c) Practice openness and transparency.

2. Build integrated transportation networks that relieve congestion and improve safety.

a) Ensuring improved access to public space by building walkable connected communities.

b) Building a second connector for walkers and wheelers to link the CBD of Maryborough to the CBD of Hervey Bay along the recreational Mary to Bay Rail Trail.

c) Developing neighbourhood specific Local Area Traffic Management Plans that address hooning, congestion and safety concerns.

3. Protecting and enhancing the green belt that extends the entire length of foreshore.

a) Acting on Esplanade community panel recommendations to improve access to foreshore parklands by ensuring our parks teams are well equipped and resourced to maintain and enhance open spaces.

b) Working with local and State Government transport planners to develop a people focused plan of action around improving access to our open spaces.