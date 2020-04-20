Zero! ‘End may be in sight’ as Qld records no new cases

QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was an "absolutely tremendous effort".

Queensland total number of cases remains at 1019, with 20 people in hospital.

It is the first time in 81 days that the state has not had a new case of COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is overjoyed after Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Picture: Annette Dew

Seven of those are on ventilators in intensive care units across southeast Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said no new cases was the reward for the hard effort Queenslanders had put in

He said this was exactly where authorities hoped Queensland could get to.

Mr Miles said we still needed to be cautious and keep up our current approach.

" … But if we can sustain this than the end is in sight," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was an absolutely tremendous effort.

"If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I'm sure that that's going to mean that we'll be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population," she said.

"We want to see this (low numbers) over a period of weeks.

"I'm overjoyed today that we've seen this result."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there had been only a handful of cases over the last few days.

"So that means that all of the strategies that are in place are working and more importantly than that, Queenslanders have heard the message and are following it," she said.

"We know that if we were to significantly release any of those restrictions that we would probably end up like some other countries have."

