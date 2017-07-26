Zoe's the smallest she has been since childhood

Maryborough's Zoe Molloy, pictured with her husband Peter and children Ethan and Evelyn, has made healthy choices losing half her weight through the Healthy Mummy program on Facebook.

ZOE Molloy may have halved her weight but her vigour for life has more than doubled.

The 22-year-old said she was now the smallest she has been since childhood after dropping her weight from 104kg to 52kg.

"I am smaller than what I was at primary school. I put my Year 7 shirt on and it is too big for me,” she said.

"I was a size 18 in Year 7 and have been size 18-20 all my life and now I have dropped down to size six to eight.”

Zoe Molloy with her husband Peter on their wedding day in 2015. Contributed

Zoe's dramatic health journey began last year in March when she joined a Facebook group called The Healthy Mummy and started to change her eating and exercise habits.

In 12 months Zoe was able to drop her weight by exactly half.

Yesterday the mum-of-two returned from a trip to Sydney where she was one of three women nationwide to receive a $10,000 makeover.

As Zoe walked into the Hervey Bay airport arrivals area her husband Peter's jaw dropped and both four-year-old Ethan and two-year-old Evelyn cried out 'Mummy!'

Husband Peter sees Zoe's makeover for the first time. Valerie Horton

The Maryborough mum said suffering from an infected gall bladder was the catalyst to her dietary changes.

"I was overeating and eating take away all the time more than once a day,” Zoe said.

"I'd pig-out and wouldn't feel satisfied - I would eat mine then pig-out on the kids' meals.”

Zoe said her transformation was thanks to learning to love healthy food options.

"I love my veggies now, I could eat a whole plate of broccoli or pumpkin,” she said.

"I haven't had takeaway in over a year - I don't feel like I need it anymore.

"If we do go out I know to choose the healthy options, it has made a big difference.”

The other big difference Zoe has noticed since halving her body weight was the spike in energy.

"I am more energetic and can play with the kids more, I am not as slouch potato lazy,” she said.

It was an emotional return home for Zoe, her husband Peter couldn't believe his eyes.

Maryborough's Zoe Molloy lost 52kg and has returned from being selected for a The Healthy Mummy makeover. Valerie Horton

"It's just amazing, we are very, very proud and so are the kids, we are excited for her to see how much change she's had,” he said.

"From what she's come from a few years ago, it's just unreal.

"She wanted to be this size when we got married but it is another excuse to renew our vows.”

Little Ethan can't stop telling his mummy she is beautiful.

"Mummy is beautiful - you are just beautiful!” he said.