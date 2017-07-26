26°
Community

Zoe's the smallest she has been since childhood

Boni Holmes
| 26th Jul 2017 7:00 PM
Maryborough's Zoe Molloy, pictured with her husband Peter and children Ethan and Evelyn, has made healthy choices losing half her weight through the Healthy Mummy program on Facebook.
Maryborough's Zoe Molloy, pictured with her husband Peter and children Ethan and Evelyn, has made healthy choices losing half her weight through the Healthy Mummy program on Facebook. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ZOE Molloy may have halved her weight but her vigour for life has more than doubled.

The 22-year-old said she was now the smallest she has been since childhood after dropping her weight from 104kg to 52kg.

"I am smaller than what I was at primary school. I put my Year 7 shirt on and it is too big for me,” she said.

"I was a size 18 in Year 7 and have been size 18-20 all my life and now I have dropped down to size six to eight.”

Zoe Molloy with her husband Peter on their wedding day in 2015.
Zoe Molloy with her husband Peter on their wedding day in 2015. Contributed

Zoe's dramatic health journey began last year in March when she joined a Facebook group called The Healthy Mummy and started to change her eating and exercise habits.

In 12 months Zoe was able to drop her weight by exactly half.

Yesterday the mum-of-two returned from a trip to Sydney where she was one of three women nationwide to receive a $10,000 makeover.

As Zoe walked into the Hervey Bay airport arrivals area her husband Peter's jaw dropped and both four-year-old Ethan and two-year-old Evelyn cried out 'Mummy!'

Husband Peter sees Zoe&#39;s makeover for the first time.
Husband Peter sees Zoe's makeover for the first time. Valerie Horton

The Maryborough mum said suffering from an infected gall bladder was the catalyst to her dietary changes.

"I was overeating and eating take away all the time more than once a day,” Zoe said.

"I'd pig-out and wouldn't feel satisfied - I would eat mine then pig-out on the kids' meals.”

Zoe said her transformation was thanks to learning to love healthy food options.

"I love my veggies now, I could eat a whole plate of broccoli or pumpkin,” she said.

"I haven't had takeaway in over a year - I don't feel like I need it anymore.

"If we do go out I know to choose the healthy options, it has made a big difference.”

The other big difference Zoe has noticed since halving her body weight was the spike in energy.

"I am more energetic and can play with the kids more, I am not as slouch potato lazy,” she said.

It was an emotional return home for Zoe, her husband Peter couldn't believe his eyes.

Maryborough's Zoe Molloy lost 52kg and has returned from being selected for a The Healthy Mummy makeover.
Maryborough's Zoe Molloy lost 52kg and has returned from being selected for a The Healthy Mummy makeover. Valerie Horton

"It's just amazing, we are very, very proud and so are the kids, we are excited for her to see how much change she's had,” he said.

"From what she's come from a few years ago, it's just unreal.

"She wanted to be this size when we got married but it is another excuse to renew our vows.”

Little Ethan can't stop telling his mummy she is beautiful.

"Mummy is beautiful - you are just beautiful!” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity healthy mummy support facebook group maryborough

Community hosts peaceful protest for Elijah Doughty

Community hosts peaceful protest for Elijah Doughty

About 40 community members gathered on Seafront Oval on Wednesday night in a peaceful protest against the sentencing of the man who ran over Elijah Doughty.

Council rejects proposal to change Esplanade speed limit

50 Speed limit sign in the town

Community feedback indicated residents did not want the change.

Man accused of domestic violence offence has case adjourned

Maryborough's Open House event - Maryborough Court House, Richmond Street.

A man accused of a choking offence has had his case adjourned.

JB Hi-Fi is ready to reopen in Hervey Bay at a new location

JB HiFi opening in Hervey Bay - (Front L) Nick Dresens (store mgr) and Abraham Baumon (2ic) and staff take a break from stacking shelves in readiness for todays (Friday) opening. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

It's in-line with the franchise's fifth birthday.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Internationally acclaimed pianist in spotlight

WORLD CLASS: Pianist Andrey Gugnin will perform at the Brolga Theatre.

He's performed in orchestras in more than 20 countries.

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Investment Opportunity

49 Hillyard Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 8 4 $649,000

Hervey Bay CBD Walk to shopping centre and Sea Front Oval 4 x 2 bedroom units presently returning a total of $710.00 per week rental income Phone for more...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.