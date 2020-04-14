Zonta Club continues the good work

ZONTA CLUB HERVEY BAY: (L) Vice President of Zonta Club Hervey Bay Robin Rayner, Operational Manager of We Care 2 Jan Carlson and Zonta Club Hervey Bay Project Chair Susan Harrison. Photo: Contributed

GENEROSITY can go a long way, as the Zonta Club of Hervey Bay and We Care 2 demonstrate.

On Thursday April 9, Zonta vice president Robin Rayner and project chair Susan Harrison presented a donation of Kawungan Quality Meats sausages to We Care 2, for the low cost food shop’s breakfast for the homeless.

Operational manager of We Care 2, Jan Carlson, gratefully accepted the donation.

We Care 2 continues to support the community and Zonta is pleased to assist worthy causes.

The club has also assessed the applications for the 2020 Young Women in Public Affairs Award and commends all the applicants for the high standards of commitment they demonstrated to the community.

The club congratulated the 2020 award recipient, Sara Faraj, who will be recognised at an event later in the year.

Ms Faraj is a past student of Xavier Christian College where she excelled academically, in sport and in her citizenship within the school and community.

The Zonta Club of Hervey Bay Inc continues to support the local community while members isolate and meet using digital technologies.