Zonta group golfs to end violence against women

TEEING UP: Zonta members Fran and Anne are willing to take up a driver for this year's charity golf day on August 27.

THEY might not call themselves golfers, but members of the Zonta Club of Maryborough are more than happy to take up the club for a good cause.

The group will host a Charity Golf Day on August 27 to raise funds for local community organisations that help tackle violence against women.

A 4-person Ambrose with a range of categories, including mixed, women's, men's and juniors, will be held.

The day is part of Zonta International's campaign to tackle violence against women through August.

Committee member of Zonta Maryborough Joan Brazier said the day would be open to social and professional golfers.

"We have members in Zonta whose husbands play golf, so this is a good opportunity to get the message across to a male audience,” Ms Brazier said.

"It's all about raising awareness, and so far it's proven to be popular with the community.

"Our first golf day had full fields last year, so we're hoping to see that again.”

The Zonta Club's iconic cutouts, which symbolise the victims of domestic violence, will be placed on the greens in respect.

Aside from raising funds for the groups, Ms Brazier said the group was there to promote the support services available in the community to help combat domestic violence.

She said it was the Zonta Club's job to offer support at a local level.

"Zonta operates at an international level... (and) we're helping get the word out there is support available in the community,” Ms Brazier said.

"In terms of a golf day, we're always looking for something different to do to help get the word out.”

Kevin Law from Maryborough Golf Club said the day had always been a well-organised event since it was first held in 2013.