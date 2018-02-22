Menu
SPECIAL GUEST: Maryborough Correctional Centre General Manager Louise Kneeshaw. Valerie Horton
Zonta hosts women's lunch

Boni Holmes
22nd Feb 2018 6:39 AM

THE Zonta Club of Maryborough will hold its International Women's Day lunch at the Brolga Theatre next month.

Guest speaker on the day will be Louise Kneeshaw, who is the new general manager of the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Louise moved to the area from Townsville with her family in August to take up the position.

Louise has a 30-year career with the Queensland correctional services and previous to coming to Maryborough, worked at the Townsville Correctional Centre as the regional manager for probation and parole and also as the deputy general manager.

Zontarian Ann Chapman believes Louise will have many interesting stories to tell.

"She will give us an insight into what it's like to work in a mostly male dominated profession," she said.

"We welcome Louise and wish her all the best in her new role."

The luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 8.

Pre-purchase tickets only before March 1 at the Brolga Theatre Box office for $50 which includes lunch.

Guests are asked to arrive at 11.30am for an 11.45am start.

Tombola and raffles on the day.

The theme for IWD this year is 'Leave no Woman behind'.

