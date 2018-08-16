Zonta needs your help to save mothers and their babies

HERVEY Bay Zontarian Jenny Ferris wants you on the roster to help save mothers and their babies in developing countries.

For the past seven years, the Zonta Club of Hervey Bay members have made 1600 birthing kits which were distributed to women overseas.

These kits were distributed to vulnerable women to help enable a safe birthing environment.

The equipment that goes into a birthing kit which is sent to women overseas in developing countries. contributed

"I would like to see the public help assist us with some of their time - just one, two or three hours is all we are asking for," Jenny said.

"I would love to have you on the roster and we will be providing a delicious morning tea for those who assist."

Jenny said they receive the equipment and instructions to assemble the kit from Birthing Kit Foundation Australia.

"We recently had a pre-assembly night to prep the 600 kits we want to make," she said.

"I put the call out over Facebook and received a great response with 13 people already putting their name down."

It is estimated that more than 300,000 women (mostly all in developing countries) die annually in childbirth - many from preventable infections.

By providing a clean birthing kit, mothers giving birth at home or with limited medical support have the resources to reduce infection.

"I think it is amazing this small kit can help save lives."