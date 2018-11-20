Zonta say no to violence

Councillor Daniel Sanderson is the face of the Zonta Club of Maryborough's 16 days of activism to stop violence against women. He is pictured here with Zonta stickers part of the 'raise a cup' campaign.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson is the face of the Zonta Club of Maryborough's 16 days of activism to stop violence against women. He is pictured here with Zonta stickers part of the 'raise a cup' campaign.

MARYBOROUGH will turn orange this weekend as the Zonta Club of Maryborough will kick off their 16 Days of Activism and 'Zonta says No to Violence against Women' campaigns.

Starting Sunday and running until December 10, the organisation will host the movie 'Enough' starring Jennifer Lopez with a storyline which revolves around domestic violence.

Tickets are available for $12 from the Plaza cinemas and the 'face of the campaign' Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson will open the event at 12.30pm.

ZCM's Sandy Peters said as dusk falls on Sunday the City Hall will be lit up in orange and the Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence Raise a Cup Campaign will commence at cafes.

"We approached 16 cafes to put stickers on their coffee cups for the whole campaign," she said.

"Zonta is providing the stickers and the 'orange ladies' outside the cafes who are made out of plywood with messages about domestic violence and helpline numbers on them."

The annual activism event is put on by chapters of the organisation world-wide focusing on eradicating violence against women.

Ms Peters explained this included all violence like trafficking not just domestic violence.

"This happens world wide and we know it needs to cease," she said.