Zonta says NO to violence against women

Michelle Byrne from the Zonta Club of Maryborough in amongst a field of orange flowers in front of Maryborough City Hall.
Michelle Byrne from the Zonta Club of Maryborough in amongst a field of orange flowers in front of Maryborough City Hall. Alistair Brightman
by Boni Holmes

THE Zonta Club of Maryborough will join with 30,000 other Zontians worldwide to raise awareness of and increase advocacy actions to end violence against women and girls around the world.

In 2012, Zonta International launched its global campaign Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women.

Every year during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence, Zonta clubs and Zontians highlight the link between gender-based violence and human rights and call for the elimination of violence against women including migration, prostitution, trafficking in persons and genital mutilation.

Maryborough Zontians will have a stall at today's Heritage City Markets giving out information as their first day of campaigning.

There will be displays of Orange Ladies in businesses and an online pledge. They will also hold a sausage sizzle on December 9 and a White Ribbon Day barbecue breakfast on November 24, both at Bunnings.

To highlight the 16-day period the Maryborough City Hall lights will be changed to the official campaign colour of orange to support the UN campaign.

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson maryborough say no to violence zonta club

