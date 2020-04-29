Zoom mistake you need to avoid

With Zoom meetings and online conferences the new norm, it's easy to get caught up in the comfort of your lounge room and forget to dress the part.

But if your boss calls and wants urgent screen time with your biggest client, it's important to know hot to get Zoom ready in a matter of minutes.

Here's how stylists do it:

MAKE AN EFFORT TO SET THE TONE

Stylist and creative director Lill Jenner says getting ready for work, even at home, is important - not only to show professionalism but for your own sanity too.

"It can really give you some much-needed structure and is amazing how good you feel when you make a little bit of an effort on yourself and your appearance," she says.

"Especially at the moment when ISO days can merge into each other.

"It breaks the groundhog feeling to put on a beautiful outfit or take time to do your hair.

"It also can set the tone for the work day."

Don't stay in your PJs or robe all day, no matter how tempting, says stylist Lill Jenner. Picture: Twitter

FORGET THE SHOES - THINK FROM THE WAIST UP

For women, a loose smock or shirt dress is a simple piece of clothing you can pull on quickly that helps you look polished and fuss free.

"You could pull your hair back into a low pony, add a simple hoop earring to complete the outfit and you are good to go," Lill says.

"I also think a few simple accessories such as earrings or a necklace can add to the look and should be considered in Zoom meetings.

"Often we use shoes or bags to complete our look, but as we are only seeing waist up, you can get away with a simple white T-shirt worn with a beautiful necklace or earring to dress up the look.

"For men, a simple ironed button through shirt is fine.

AVOID STRIPES AND BUSY PRINTS

"Avoid anything that will strobe on screen, like stripes or busy prints," says Lill.

"This will be distracting for others.

"Also, anything too bright will distract - try to stick to softer tones or neutrals.

"You can do a print, but make sure it is not too busy or go for one that is tonal.

"I have been wearing a beautiful cream silk high-neck three-quarter sleeve shirt from Arnsdorf.

"The cream colour reads well on screen, and the silk fabric makes it look like I have made more of an effort than I have."

Keep outfits professional and avoid stripes and busy prints. Picture: BBC

DON'T FORGET THE MONEYMAKER

Hair and make-up is more important than ever - although less is always more, says Lill.

"Stay away from dark, heavy colours or over-the-top bright make-up," she explains.

"Keep things clean, simple and light.

"Concentrate on achieving beautiful skin tone, long separated lashes and fresh lips.

"Avoid heavy eyeshadows or too full-on lipsticks as this will make your features appear small on screen.

"A polished hairdo will look great on screen and will display to your fellow colleagues that you are motivated and ready to tackle the work day - even if you have slippers on your feet."

LIGHTING IS KEY

According to Lill, often the key isn't what you are wearing but actually how you are set up.

"As a stylist and creative director I am always discussing with the teams I work with setting up the best lighting and composition to achieve the best picture," she says.

"This is no different.

"If you have spent time putting together a beautiful outfit or hair and make-up but have not considered your lighting, angle or background you are wasting your time.

"Put your computer's camera at or just above eye level - it is more flattering than looking up at your chin.

"You also do not have to be too close - a little bit of space around you is good.

"Try to light yourself evenly.

"This may be tricky, but try for even, natural light as much as possible."

Expert Charlotte Hicks says it’s OK to look tired at the moment and not be hard on yourself. Picture: Supplied

FORGET INSTA-PERFECT LOOKS AND BUY QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

Fashion designer Charlotte Hicks says to ignore the smoke and mirrors of social media and be yourself.

"And don't be so hard on yourself - everyone is in it together … if you look tired, that's OK," the founder at label Esse says.

"Ignore inauthentic, curated social media campaigns about how to dress for working at home - they're curated and mostly make you feel bad for not having time and being sub-par."

She says choose wisely and invest in quality fabrics that will make you feel good.

"You're just going to feel better … and it sounds clique, but if you feel good in what you're wearing, that's going to translate on screen," Charlotte says.

"Invest in a few good tops - not short-term ones but investment pieces that will take you out of COVID life, and a good shirt is always effortless.

"And don't just consume for iso life.

"It's natural for a quick, feel-good fix, but think before you spend - will you still love it after all of this?"

ADD A BLAZER FOR INSTANT PROFESSIONALISM

Personal fashion stylist Josephine Eve says to style your favourite blazer over a T-shirt to give a professional look instantly - and style with an accessory to give it that wow factor in less than five minutes.

"An easy go to would be a black or navy blazer styled with a basic T-shirt and some casual pants or opt for a smart, casual dress and a blazer," she says.

"Accessories really complement a plain outfit, so choose an accessory that you can see from the waist up and that pairs back with the look nicely without looking too over the top or underdressed."

ZOOM OUT

A good impression isn't always about the outfit. Make sure your Zoom meeting background looks clean, clutter and mess free, and avoid sitting directly underneath lighting.

"If the meeting is during the daytime, use natural lighting facing towards you rather than behind," Josephine says.

"There is also a feature in Zoom's video settings to 'touch up appearance', which gives an instant airbrushing effect.

"You can also add a generic background in settings too."

Originally published as Zoom mistake you need to avoid