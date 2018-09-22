Zumba instructors hold dance fundraiser for Mia

Grandmother Wendy Dowzer (left) with Zumba Fitness instructors Leanne and Jessi Thomsen with their class will hold a Let's Dance For Mia fundraiser to help with lifelong medical costs after five-years-old Mia Wilkinson had her hands and feet amputated.

A GRANDMOTHER who loves her Zumba almost as much as she loves her granddaughter has been overwhelmed by the support of her community.

Wendy Dowzer's granddaughter Mia had both hands and feet amputated after being diagnosed with Influenza B and Viral Myositis.

Last year, Mia's mum, Amy, who grew up in Maryborough, took her four-year-old to the doctors with a suspected tummy bug.

By the next day and the second trip to the hospital, Mia was fighting for her life.

Her heart stopped and was revived by doctors in the Pediatric intensive care unit.

Over the next six days, Mia fought her way back from the brink of death, but the damage was permanent.

Grandad Ross Dowzer visits Mia Wilkinson in her hospital bed. contributed

"As a result of that - having no blood flow to those area, the doctors were just concentrating on keeping the organs going," Wendy said.

"The medication was a contributor to her extremities dying and them needing amputation."

Her grandmother said Mia has been amazing.

She just started school this year, even with the gastric tube in her face and having her legs amputated on January 3.

"Her school in Brisbane has been real supportive and she has now got legs," Wendy said.

"She has just started wearing prosthetic legs.

"I think it's their best therapy, like rehabilitation for the whole family - she's at school, mixing with other children, other children are exposed to her scarring and will grow up more understanding.

"Mia is amazing - every little challenge she just goes with it with gusto."

Mia Wilkinson (left) enjoy Easter this year with her Easter this year with sister Ellie and cousin David. contributed

Zumba Fitness' Leanne Thomsen said she knew the family and wanted to help.

"Wendy is one of my Zumba peeps and my son James went to school with her children including Amy.

"So when we received a message last year saying Mia wasn't doing very well, we decided to do something."

The Zumba instructor and her daughter Jessi held a fundraiser in November last year and raised $17,000 with donations from businesses.

"This year is a class fundraiser and we are accepting donations as well," Jessi said.

"We want people to come to the class, have a dance and donate, buy a raffle ticket."

Leanne said they had a wonderful community.

They had shirts made for last year's fundraiser.

"We are wearing them again this year, courtesy of Sunshine Screen Prints.

"Everyone has been amazing - Harvey Norman has donated a external hard drive for our raffle, Big W has donated all the printing we have needed and more raffle prizes.

"People and businesses are just donating, they also have children or grandchildren and Mia was just like any other child and she was diagnosed - it all aligned which was unfortunate for her and it would be so easy to happen to any of our children," Leanne said.

WONDER GIRL: Mia Wilkinson has regain her smile and infectious giggle after last year being diagnosed with Influenza B and Viral Myositis where she had both hands and feet amputated. contributed

The money will go to the Mia Wilkinson Trust - Necessitous Circumstances Fund.

Mia's parents Amy and Pete will approach the trustees when they need help with expensive prosthetics, lifelong medical treatments, house modifications, car modifications and necessary equipment.

The Let's Dance With Mia fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, October 2 at St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St.

Entry is $10, raffles $5 and doors open 5pm to start dancing from 5.30-7pm.

To donate or for information on the fundraiser phone Jessi or Leanne on 0447 731 465.

If you want to follow Mia's story visit movementformia.org.