Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

MOTHER-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

"When the purse strings are tightened for whatever reason, many of us look at extracurricular stuff as the first to go, so children miss out on sporting activities," Ms Whitney said.

"They miss out on fun with their friends."

Ms Whitney runs dance fitness classes every Monday at the Hervey Bay Sailing Club, and is starting Zumba classes soon.

"I have run a playgroup for many years, it's a great, low-cost way to keep children entertained and a great support network for families.

"I wanted to take that model and create something cheap and fun that gets children active.

"Zumba was a great fit because it's all about getting active and having a great time with friends."

Children who attend the first Zumba class on July 31 will receive an invitation for a friend to join them free of charge.

Running under the new fitness club, Be Fit Hervey Bay, Be Fit Kids has two classes - one for children, aged three to five, from 9.30am to 10am; and a class for children, aged six and up, from 3.30pm to 4.15pm.

For more information, phone Peta on 0400 255 116 or visit the Be Fit Kids Hervey Bay page on Facebook.