Zumba your way to help little Mia

DANCING CREW: Zumba group Let's Dance for Mia are limbering up for the October 4 event. Cody Fox

THE little girl with the energy and determination of 100 Zumba fanatics will return to Maryborough for a fundraiser in her honour.

At four Mia Wilkinson was diagnosed with Influenza B and Viral Myositis where she had both hands and feet amputated.

The now six year old has a vigour for life that has touched so many hearts in the Fraser Coast community including where her grandmother Wendy Dowzer goes to Zumba.

Zumba Fitness instructors Leanne and Jessi Thomsen have been holding Let's Dance For Mia fundraisers to help with lifelong medical costs.

As young Mia grows she needs new prosthetic limbs.

BELOW: Mia Wilkinson has regain her smile and infectious giggle after last year being diagnosed with Influenza B and Viral Myositis where she had both hands and feet amputated. contributed

"Mia has just had a fitting for her next prosthetics and each time they do that it is a huge cost of about $30,000," Leanne said.

"This is why we fundraise every year because it is ongoing as she grows - she needs new limbs."

Mrs Dowzer said Mia has one myoelectric arm which she is practising with a couple of minutes a day.

The arm gives her a moving forefinger and thumb where she practises picking things up.

"They are looking to get another for the other arm," Mrs Dowzer said.

"It is exciting but she works so well just with her elbows.

"She can hold a pencil, write her name, do all her homework like other children - play lego just with her elbows."

Amy and Mia Wilkinson (left) were humbled by the Maryborough community who showed their support by wearing pink to the Let's Dance For Mia fundraiser. Boni Holmes

Leanne said there is nothing out of Mia's reach.

"She adapts to the situation.

"It hasn't dampened her spirit and she has a fantastic attitude - just get up and have a go."

Leanne said what is also special was how the community was so giving.

The events hosted by the instructors have raised more than $27,000.

"A lot of our community have donated prizes, there is a prize for a week on Fraser Island for up to 10 people, a washing machine and dryer - there are heaps of raffle prizes."

Mrs Dowzer said the support given to herself, her husband and family was amazing.

She said her daughter Amy and the children will be home for the event, "so you can meet Mia".

Zumba instructors Jessi and Leanne Thomsen hosted the Let's Dance for Mia fundraiser at the St Mary's Parish Hall. Boni Holmes

"We want everyone there to support, wiggle and giggle - you don't have to wiggle and giggle - you can come along and watch the fun," Leanne said.

"We are wearing pink and if anyone wants a Let's Dance For Mia shirt we can order them."

Let's Dance for Mia will be held on October 4 at St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St, Maryborough from 5.30-7pm.

Doors open at 5pm.

For more information visit facebook.com/events/395513427935227/ or facebook.com/MovementForMia/.